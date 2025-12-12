DeKalb church to host winter farmers market Saturday

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's winter farmers market fundraiser (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb will host an indoor farmers and artisans market fundraiser Saturday, meant to raise funds to finance a new roof.

The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at the church, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Saturday’s event is the first of multiple planned fundraisers.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's winter farmers market fundraiser (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )

The market features humanely-raised, hormone-free lamb, pork, poultry, grass-fed beef, organic eggs, sausage, and cheese from Hasselmann Family Farm; organic French pastries from St. Roger’s Abbey; honey products from local farms; and soup, bread, pastries, and beverages from church cooks.

Locally made jewelry, woven hats and gloves, purses, plants, crystals and gems, aromatherapy, wood crafts, artwork and photography, aprons, handcrafted soap, and used books will be for sale. Local musicians also will perform.

The market costs $1 for adults and is free for children.