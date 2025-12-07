DeKalb home for sale uninhabitable after fire

DeKalb Fire Department vehicle in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

A vacant DeKalb home for sale is no longer habitable due to a fire Friday, authorities said.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Fifth Street, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

The home was on the market at the time, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but crews reported that flames spread into the second floor and attic space.

DeKalb firefighters brought the fire under control in an hour and remained at the site for about four hours to check for hot spots and survey damage.

The house was deemed uninhabitable because of fire and smoke damage, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities estimate about $250,000 in damages from the fire.

Crews from Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Cortland, Elburn, Rochelle, Pale Park, Kaneville and Burlington fire agencies assisted.