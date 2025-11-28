Upcoming event to highlight partnerships between DeKalb area colleges, businesses

The 2024 DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation's breakfast event (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation )

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation will host its annual breakfast for community leaders, educators, stakeholders, and business partners to connect and receive regional economic momentum insight.

The breakfast runs from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

Participants can engage and network with partners from across the county.

A “Collaboration and Connection in Action: Powering Economic Growth and Strengthening Communities” fireside chat will begin at 9:15 a.m. with leaders from local higher education institutions.

The discussion features Northern Illinois University President Lisa Freeman, Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz, and Waubonsee Community College President Brian Knetl. DCEDC Executive Director Melissa Amedeo will moderate.

The presidents will discuss how colleges collaborate to integrate local professional development with statewide and regional economic impact.

The discussion also will explore how colleges strategize to meet emerging opportunities.

“When we invest in learning at every level, beginning with pre-Kindergarten, we have the power to create opportunities, not just for individuals, but for our entire community,” Amedeo said in a news release. “Whether individuals attend a 4-year university, a community college, an apprenticeship program, or complete a certification program, it creates a strong pathway to a meaningful career. This, in turn, strengthens our neighborhoods and fuels long-term economic stability and growth.”

Amedeo will present her organization’s annual report at 10 a.m. The report will share key accomplishments, updates on major economic development initiatives, and the preview 2026 priorities.

For information or to register, visit DCEDC.org/events.