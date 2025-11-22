NIU showcase highlights tech research in AI, manufacturing, health care

Angelica Sanyal, an NIU sophomore industrial and systems engineering major, discusses her research poster during the Innovation Showcase on Nov. 14, 2025. Sanyal received the Outstanding Freshman Award for Academic Achievement last year. (Alex Relaz/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

Northern Illinois University’s College of Engineering and Engineering Technology hosted its annual Innovation Showcase this month, spotlighting research expected to drive the next decade of industry progress.

The event featured panels and presentations by six college professors and two industry leaders under the theme “The Road to 2035: Engineering Breakthroughs Today.”

Professor Venu Korampally, Associate Professor Mahdi Vaezi and Assistant Professor Vinay Budhraja presented on advanced manufacturing alongside a representative from Dukane, an international plastic welding company, according to a news release.

Leo Klinstein, vice president of engineering and research and development at Dukane, shares insights during the Materials & Advanced Manufacturing panel discussion at NIU's Innovation Showcase on Nov. 14, 2025. He was joined by NIU professors (from left) Vinay Budhraja, Mahdi Vaezi and Venu Korampally. (Alex Relaz/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

The panel focused on the ways materials and products are designed and built.

Korampally’s work in nanomanufacturing centers on making advanced sensors and diagnostic devices used in healthcare and environmental monitoring. Vaezi is the director of NIU’s Bioplastics Lab, which turns farm waste such as hemp, soy and wheat straw into biodegradable plastics, according to the release. The effort helps reduce landfill waste, boost farmer income and reduce plastic use that is harmful to the environment. Budhraja’s research focuses on 3D-printing flexible, low-cost sensors to monitor plant and human health. The wearable devices track stress, nutrients and disease biomarkers with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Assistant Professor Vinay Budhraja, from NIU's Department of Electrical Engineering, makes remarks during the Materials & Advanced Manufacturing panel discussion at the annual Innovation Showcase on Nov. 14, 2025. (Alex Relaz/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

The Showcase also inducted the first four members into the college’s new Hall of Fame. College founding Dean Romualdas Kasuba, retired Dean Promod Vohra, and alumni Joe Sener and Divya Behl were inducted into the CEET Hall of Fame, according to the release.

An afternoon showcase focused on AI with Professor Lichuan Liu, Associate Professor Christine Nguyen and Associate Professor Sachit Butail, and Art Holzknecht, engineering manager at Hiwin, which is an international machine parts manufacturer.

The four inaugural inductees to NIU's College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) Hall of Fame pose with family: Inductees are Romualdas "Rom" Kasuba (posthumously), Promod Vohra, Joe Sener and Divya Behl. Kasuba and Vohra were the college's first two deans, and Sener and Behl are distinguished alumni. They were honored on Nov. 14, 2025, in a ceremony at NIU's Engineering Building that also commemorated CEET's 40th anniversary. (Alex Relaz/Alex Relaz - Northern Illinois U)

Liu, the director of the college’s biomedical engineering program, uses AI in research to analyze sounds and signals from the body, including breathing, crying and speech, to detect health issues early in children and monitor heart conditions in adults. Nguyen’s use of AI and data analytics for use in real-world applications like making cleaner laser-cut metal parts and designing better brake pads, according to the release. Butail’s use of math and algorithms helps study how groups like bird flocks or human crowds behave. The work has been applied to study ecosystem collapse, track COVID spread and more.