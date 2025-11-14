Two drivers seriously injured, airlifted to hospitals after crash south of DeKalb

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two women, including one who was ejected from her vehicle, suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road on Thursday, authorities said.

A 20-year-old Somonauk woman who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the driver’s seat during the crash, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release. A 46-year-old woman from Shabbona who drove a different vehicle, also suffered serious injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:56 p.m. to the crash, according to the news release.

Authorities said that the Somonauk woman, who was driving east in a 2012 Ford Escape on Perry Road, attempted to cross Route 23 without yielding to traffic. As a result, the right front of a 2016 Toyota 4Runner driven by the Shabbona woman collided with the front left of the Escape.

The impact caused the Ford Escape to spin, ejecting its driver, according to the release. The Toyota went off the road and crashed into a field about 100 feet from the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 20-year-old was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries.

The 46-year-old, who had been traveling south on Route 23, was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. She was later airlifted to a Good Samaritan hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries, however.

Sheriff’s deputies cited the Somonauk woman for not wearing a seatbelt, possessing cannabis as a driver and failing to yield at a stop intersection.