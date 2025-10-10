TV’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ is DeKalb High School grad

Mel Owens is seen in a 1975 photo on display at DeKalb High School in 2025. Owens is featured in the 2025 season of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor." (Photos provided by DeKalb School District 428)

The second season of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” features one of DeKalb’s own.

DeKalb High School alumnus Mel Owens can be seen gracing viewers’ screens at 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

On the show, the former NFL star-turned-lawyer has the opportunity to try his hand at finding love again in his golden years.

Mel Owens is seen in the 1976 DeKalb High School yearbook. He graduated that year and is featured in the 2025 season of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor." (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Owens’ photo continues to be featured in DeKalb High’s athletic wing, from his 1975 senior year football season, when he was an all-state linebacker.

Having graduated from DeKalb High in 1976, Owens took his talents to the University of Michigan, where he would also graduate and go on to be selected ninth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Rams.

It wasn’t until years ago that Owens found love after retiring from football, entering the legal profession and moving to Orange County, California, according to the reality TV show’s website. It was around this time that Owens got married to his first love and had two sons.

Things didn’t last forever, however.

After the unexpected passing of his father and the dissolution of his marriage, Owens is back in the dating scene, reality TV style, the website said. His season debuted Sept. 25.