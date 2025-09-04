Lindgren Road work set to begin this fall in Sycamore

Shaw Local May 2025 file photo – More than a mile of Lindgren Road will have a paved shoulder before Thanksgiving, after a recent vote by the Sycamore City Council, and additional roadwork is expected in 2026, according to city documents. (Mark Busch)

More than a mile of Lindgren Road will have a paved shoulder before Thanksgiving, after a recent vote by the Sycamore City Council, and additional roadwork is expected in 2026, according to city documents.

In an Aug. 26 letter to city manager Michael Hall, city engineer Mark Bushnell wrote that the $21,700 contract the city awarded to Crystal Lake-based Curran Contracting in May for the 2025 Lindgren Road Patching Project was for emergency patching. He said he’s recommending more work on the road in 2026.

“Winter conditions and plowing resulted in the early failure of the pavement that could not wait for a larger project,” Bushnell wrote. “Due to the accelerated deterioration of the roadway, staff recommends additional patching and microsurface of Lindgren Road from National Street east to corporate limits, approximately 6,700 feet to the east in 2026.”

Before the 2026 patching and microsurfacing project, the city plans to add 6,100 square yards of asphalt to create a paved shoulder along a 6,700-foot stretch of Lindgren Road, plans show.

The Sycamore City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved another contract with Curran Contracting, this time for $162,525, for the Lindgren Road shoulder project. Bushnell wrote that the project will facilitate improvements planned for 2026.

“This will preserve the existing edge of pavement and allow for Microsurfacing in the spring,” Bushnell wrote. “City crews will paint a temporary white edge of pavement line.”

Curran Contracting was the lowest bidder for the shoulder and patching projects, according to city documents.

In his letter to Hall, Bushnell wrote that Zach Theis of Curran told city staff that the shoulder project can be completed by Nov. 11.