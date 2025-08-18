DeKalb Corn Fest: Road closures and other things to know before you go

Visitors walk up North Third Street Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, during the DeKalb Corn Fest in downtown Dekalb. (Mark Busch)

It’s that time of year again, when downtown DeKalb streets close to make way for carnival rides, funnel cakes, free live music and a lot of corn.

DeKalb Corn Fest will run Aug. 22 through Aug. 24 downtown.

More than 80 vendors, a free corn boil Saturday, agricultural displays, a Taylor Swift tribute band and more are among highlights at the family-friendly three-day festival.

For more information, visit www.cornfest.com.

“We would like to thank everyone in advance for your patience and understanding!” organizers said in a news release. “We look forward to a great Corn Fest 2025 in downtown DeKalb!”

Here’s what to expect:

Road/parking lot closures

The carnival is located in the city lots of Glidden, Ellwood and Haish, between Oak and Locust streets off of Second and Third streets. The carnival also will be in the parking lots of Finch Funeral Home, DeKalb Public Library and Frontier Communications. These parking lots will close beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, and will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for set up and tear down.

Closures take effect at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, for the following:

Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth streets

Second Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

Third Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

Locust Street between First and Fourth streets

Palmer Court between Second and Third streets

Van Buer Plaza will be closed at 10 a.m.

The city parking lot behind City Hall, Embrey Lot, will remain open until 5 p.m.

A limited number of parking spaces will be open for customers of Barb City Bagels throughout the festival. Entrance and exit to this lot will only be accessible from First Street.

There will be signs posted by the city of DeKalb in advance as a reminder. Any vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city lots at Fourth and Grove streets and Second and Grove streets will remain open throughout the festival. There also will be street parking on Locust Street on the east side of Fourth Street available for use.

Who’s performing this year?

For information on live music lineup on the outdoor Sound Stage, visit www.cornfest.com/sound-stage.

On Friday, see Leroy Winn from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Riplock from 7 to 8 p.m. and 7th Heaven from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Austin Hopkins performs from noon to 1:30 p.m., Interstate Nineties from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Infunktious from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Too Hype Crew from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and headliner Back To The 90’s from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Sunday will close out the festival with Mark Harrison from noon to 1:30 p.m., In the Stix Acoustic from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Taylorville – An Unofficial Live Tribute to Taylor Swift from 4:30 to 6 p.m.