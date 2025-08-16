Coach’s Grill and Smoke House to bring southern taste to DeKalb and a chance to give back

DeKalb resident Lesroy Tittle is seen in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By Lesroy Tittle)

Coach’s Grill and Smoke House, a new barbecue restaurant by Lesroy Tittle, is expected to open in DeKalb by March 2026.

The restaurant, which doesn’t yet have a location yet, will be run and operated by Tittle, who currently runs a catering business that has served parts of Aurora, Oak Brook, Winfield, and more.

Tittle described the restaurant as family-friendly. He said he envisions space for both indoor and outdoor dining.

“We’re going to have it barbecue style,” Tittle said. “I want to make it family-oriented. We’re actually going to have picnic tables out.”

On its menu will be pulled pork, brisket, ribs, hot links, and more.

Tittle said people tend to have positive things to say about his catering business over the years. He said he’s confident his success will translate once he opens up a permanent location in DeKalb.

“I’ve been barbecuing since the age of 14,” Tittle said. “I was pretty much groomed by pitmasters. I grew up in a barbecue home, and that’s all we ate. I went to college, of course. It’s hard to find good southern barbecue that is smoked. There [are] tons of barbecue restaurants in the Chicagoland area that grill, but hardly no one smokes anymore and that’s what’s going to set us apart.”

The DeKalb resident said he’d like to do business in his hometown come March 2026.

“It’s up and growing,” Tittle said. “There’s hardly a market here.”

Tittle said he’s learned a lot from various mentors.

“I would love to bring those recipes here,” he said.

For Tittle, it is all about paying it forward. He said one cause he intends to throw his support behind is Hope Haven, DeKalb County’s only homeless shelter.

“I had a fire at my residence that caused me to be homeless for two months,” Tittle said. “I actually spent time at Hope Haven for two months. I actually got on my feet, and I got two jobs.”

Tittle said he feels compelled to give back to others who may be in need.

“What I’m going to do because of the help they showed me – is every Thursday for lunch, it’s going to be for one hour, but from 12 to 1 [p.m.] – anyone at Hope Haven or Safe Passage, I’m going to have them come and they can either get a hotdog or a hamburger with a drink on me,” he said. “I’m going to feed them because I do appreciate the work that they did for me. That’s giving back.”