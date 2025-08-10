DeKalb Happy Wok owners retiring, new management planned

Happy Wok Chinese Restaurant is seen July 25, 2025, at 1190 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The managers at Happy Wok Chinese Restaurant in DeKalb are bidding farewell to customers as they set their sights on retirement.

Beginning next week, the DeKalb staple is expected to come under new management.

Owner and manager Christine Chiang said people who have heard the news have been coming to the restaurant to say their own goodbyes.

“A lot of them wish us good luck, and a lot of them are really sad,” Chiang said. “And they say they hope the new management gets the same quality of food that I sold them.”

Chiang said she’s proud of what she and her husband, Simon, have accomplished in managing the establishment at 1190 W. Lincoln Highway.

The couple has run Happy Wok for 30 years.

“They say we are friendly, and the food is consistent,” Chiang said.

DeKalb resident Summer Hamel, who is a cashier and a delivery driver at Happy Wok, said he enjoys working at the restaurant.

Hamel has been working at Happy Wok for almost 10 years.

“The customers are really nice,” Hamel said. “We have a lot of regulars, so it is nice to see familiar faces often and getting to build a relationship with them, as well,” Hamel said.

Chiang gave kudos to her staff for being a great help to her.

“I could not do it without my helper,” she said. “I do have a really good helper.”

Chiang said she will remain the owner at Happy Wok, even as she enters retirement. Operations will welcome a new face, however.

Chiang said she thinks customers over the years have had positive things to say about Happy Wok.

“I have a lot of supporters, and that’s why I would be here for 30 years,” Chiang said. “Without the supporters, I [wouldn’t] be around. So, I will miss all my customers. I don’t miss the job, but I do miss the customers.”