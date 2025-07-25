Ryan Hooper named Sycamore deputy police chief

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall and Mayor Steve Braser react as Ryan Hooper and his wife, Tracy Hooper, kiss after Hooper was promoted to the Sycamore Police Department's second-highest position on July 21, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

A 13-year veteran of the Sycamore Police Department was recently promoted to second in command in front of colleagues, family and city officials.

Ryan Hooper, formerly a detective sergeant for the department’s investigations division, was sworn in as Sycamore’s deputy police chief during a Sycamore City Council meeting on Monday. In the Sycamore Police Department’s chain of command, he’s now the first person under Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan.

Mahan, who was brought in from the St. Charles Police Department to replace retiring Police Chief Jim Winters in March 2025, said he thought Hooper was a “clear choice” for the deputy police chief role.

“We’re very happy to have him,” Mahan said. “He stood out to me as far as integrity, work ethic, performance and community engagement.”

While Hooper has also worked for the North Aurora Police Department, he’s largely spent his professional and personal life in DeKalb County. He is a graduate of DeKalb High School and Northern Illinois University, and previously worked for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

After being sworn into his new role by Sycamore Clerk Mary Kalk, his wife, Tracy Hooper, pinned the new badge to his uniform.

During the Sycamore City Council meeting, Hooper said he was honored to be named deputy police chief and thanked Mahan for the promotion.

“I look forward to serving the city, its citizens, and all those who travel to visit,” Hooper said. “And to continue the great work our department has already been doing, and that the city has been doing. And to help everyone who comes to our city and lives in our city.”