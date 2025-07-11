Meet Gibbs: Sycamore’s newest police dog

Sycamore Police Department officers, K9 Gibbs, and Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb employees (Photo provided by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb )

The Sycamore Police Department recently welcomed its newest police officer: K-9 Gibbs, who joined the department with the help of a donation from Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb.

Gibbs will help enhance the department’s patrol capabilities and strengthen officer safety and public engagement, according to a news release.

Gibbs and his handler, Sycamore police officer Hunter Whitfield, graduated from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Academy on June 13, according to the department’s social media page.

“Officer Whitfield and K9 Gibbs completed 8 rigorous weeks of training and are now State Certified,” the post reads. “A special Thank You to Brian Bemis Toyota of Dekalb for your generous donation that allowed us to purchase and train K9 Gibbs!! We are grateful for your support."

Gibbs will assist police officers in various field operations and help the department’s community outreach efforts.

“We’re honored to support the Sycamore Police Department with the donation of K-9 Gibbs,” Brian Bemis’ wife said in a news release. “This contribution reflects our deep respect for law enforcement and our desire to invest in meaningful, lasting community partnerships.”

