Heartland Bank new location could be coming to DeKalb

The building, which has since been demolished, at 330 Grove St. in DeKalb on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Heartland Bank and Trust has petitioned the City of DeKalb to build a new drive-thru bank in the spot. A vote is expected in July 2025. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Plans for Heartland Bank to build a new drive-thru facility along Grove Street received preliminary support from DeKalb city leaders this week.

In a 4-0 decision, the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission backed the bank’s request. The DeKalb City Council will have the final say on the matter, which is expected to come at the July 14 meeting.

The petitioner, Heartland Bank and Trust, took ownership in fall 2024 of about 0.5 acres of property. The space, 330 Grove St., was once a senior center. The building that occupied the property has since been demolished, city staff said.

Landon Faivre, senior vice president at Heartland Bank, said the new spot would help make the bank more accessible to clients.

“[We] just wanted to continue to service the community with a new and improved facility here still on the south side of DeKalb and, obviously, a drive-thru is important to us,” Faivre said. “And [we] look forward to continuing to serve the community from a new and improved location with a little better visibility than we had previously on South Fourth Street.”

City Planner Dan Olson said talks have been ongoing between the city and Heartland Bank about what a bank drive-thru would look like.

“We’ve worked with him a couple years on the layout of this,” Olson said.

Faivre said the new branch would feature two drive-thru lanes, an ATM lane, 10 parking spaces and the bank building, which will consist of about 2,100 square feet.

According to the petitioner, if the Grove Street location is approved, Heartland Bank would close its existing location at 913 S. Fourth St. after the new one opens.

The plans show an estimated 14-foot setback would be maintained by the bank, as well as 5 feet on the north side with landscaping around the building.

In order to proceed with plans, Heartland Bank petitioners need city leaders to approve a special-use permit.

Olson said city staff are so far supportive of the petitioner’s request.

“It’d be a nice addition to that corner,” Olson said.