Voluntary Action Center receives $50K grant for regional transit program

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois recently was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Dunham Foundation to support its Kendall Area Transit program.

The program provides transportation to residents in DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties.

The funds will allow the program to provide at least 500 additional rides. The additional rides also will allow Dunham Foundation service area residents to access services including healthcare, employment, grocery stores and daily necessities.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Dunham Foundation for investing in the health and well-being of our community,” Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois executive director Nate Kloster said in a news release. “This funding allows us to continue meeting urgent mobility needs, especially for seniors, people with disabilities, and others who rely on us as a lifeline.”

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through community transit, Meals on Wheels and senior nutrition since 1974.

The Dunham Foundation’s goal is to create lasting education, economic growth and community vitality improvements within its service area.