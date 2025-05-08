Jefferson Elementary principal named administrator of the year in DeKalb

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Melanie Bickley accepts gifts from Jefferson students on National Principal's Day. She also received another surprise during the assembly on May 1: She was named Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

DeKALB – May 1 wasn’t just National Principal’s Day for Jefferson Elementary’s Melanie Bickley.

She also received a surprise: She was named Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Students helped mark the special occasion at a surprise assembly organized by the school’s physical education teacher Kelly Zerby, according to a news release from DeKalb School District 428.

Bickley said she was “honored” for the accolade.

“This recognition truly belongs to our amazing staff and dedicated students, whose hard work, passion and support make our achievements possible,” Bickley said. “In particular, the dedication of educators like our very own Kelly Zerby, our exceptional PE teacher, is instrumental in creating such a positive and impactful learning environment. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a remarkable team.”

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Melanie Bickley smiles after she received a surprise assembly on May 1 and was named Administrator of the Year by the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

Zerby’s nomination letter details what she called Bickley’s consistent support for physical education in children’s overall development.

Bickley also was honored for her advocacy for leadership, professional development, and training for the next generation of physical education teachers.

As the pre-service coordinator for the district, Bickley works closely with Zerby to successfully pair physical education candidates with teachers to ensure they receive the training and mentorship needed to thrive in their careers.

“Principal Bickley frequently visits the gym to observe student interactions and sees firsthand how our students collaborate and engage in meaningful physical activities,” Zerby said. “During our evaluation meetings, she provides valuable insights into my teaching practices and student growth, demonstrating a strong understanding of assessment and the significance of teamwork.”

Bickley will be recognized by the Illinois association and presented with a plaque during their annual convention in December.

The association is a nonprofit educational organization that provides professional support and guidance to educators throughout the state as they develop and conduct educational programs.