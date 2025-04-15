19 NIU students to showcase creative works

People gathering in the Jack Olson Gallery at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in this undated photo. (Photo Provided By John Siblik)

DeKALB – A reception for senior capstone projects highlighting the creative works of graduating Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science students in Northern Illinois University’s School of Art and Design is fast approaching.

On April 17, the public is invited to get to know the 19 creatives behind the 140 artworks on display in the exhibit. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Jack Olson Gallery, 330 Gilbert Drive, DeKalb. Light refreshments will be available.

John Siblik, associate professor of art at NIU, said the theme behind the senior capstone was, in part, his idea.

“I had the opportunity to view an exhibit at the Chicago Cultural Center that featured examples of ‘Great Ideas for Humanity’ as an ongoing series offered by the Chicago Design Museum,” Siblik said. “I was just really taken by the messaging from the posters and the long history of that offering going back to 1950.”

Siblik grew inspired by what he saw, and he had his art students create posters in step with the theme. Initially, he said his thinking was that he’d pick the best one to promote the exhibit as a whole. Instead, he decided to feature all the posters thanks to student enthusiasm about the project.

The exhibit, which runs through April 17, features posters displayed salon style.

Siblik said the interesting thing is that the student artists used their artwork as the design for each of their posters.

“Their work, their vision and their voice are all present in the exhibit,” Siblik said. “Then, as you go around the gallery, you’ll see each of their individual portfolios presented, and you can make a connection between their poster/‘Great Ideas for Humanity’ and their personal work as you make your way around the exhibit.”

Siblik said he’s pleased by how students wanted to take command in steering the direction of their senior capstone.

“My favorite part of this exhibit is that it was driven by the ideas of the students throughout the semester,” he said.

Siblik said he’s been delighted to see how students have grown over the years.

“There are several students in this class that I have worked with over the past several years, but many the first time that I’m meeting them,” Siblik said. “NIU is a very diverse institution. We have students from every walk of life you could imagine. Many first-time college students who they’re the first person in the family going to university. The thing that has been so exciting and surprising to see their growth over the course of one semester, their dedication to their craft and their commitment to professional presentation and disposition, which is going to serve them well.”

Siblik credited the university and its faculty for providing students with the necessary supports for academic success.

“It’s really a testament to all the faculty and all the support at NIU to help students through,” he said. “Many of these students spent a decent portion maybe of their high school or beginning of their college career during the pandemic. So, we all know how hard that was. And these students are really making their way through a really challenging period over the past five years to now.”

The hope, Siblik said, is that the community shows its support for NIU’s graduating art students.

“I would like people to take away that the students at NIU, they’re doing amazing things,” Siblik said. “I really want to encourage them to use their vision and their voice for the good of humanity in whatever way they decide to do that. I would like the community of DeKalb and the NIU university community to come and, by their presence, help us support these young people as they go out into the world. All of us are then there to help move them forward into their next chapter in life as they graduate from NIU.”