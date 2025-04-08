Genoa-Kingston student named student board member

The Genoa-Kingston School District 424 student body recently named Quincy James as the student board member for the 2025-2026 school year. (Photo provided by Brenda )

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston School District 424 student body recently named Quincy James as the student board member for the 2025-2026 school year.

James selected during a school board meeting March 18.

“I want every student to feel that they belong and that their experiences matter,” James said.

James intends to strengthen the students connection with the school board, according to a news release. He also plans to increase student engagement with clubs and improve communication through surveys and direct student outreach.

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to work with Quincy over the 2025-26 school year,” Genoa-Kingston school board secretary Julie Ratliff said in a news release. ”I have no doubt based on his experience and involvement that he is going to continue to evolve the Student Board Member position and prove to be a dedicated advocate for the entire student body. Welcome Quincy!”

James is available to students though school events, lunch periods and email.

“This is about making sure every student knows they have a say, and I’m here to help make that happen,” James said.