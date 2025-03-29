Letter: Vote Erin Grych for DeKalb School District 428 Board

I am encouraging parents and DeKalb residents interested in improving DeKalb schools to cast their April 1 vote for Erin Grych.

She is a mother of four and concerned with our schools’ Report Card results for several years.

Erin is dedicated to leveling the learning field to have teachers focus on fundamentals without the continuous meeting of red tape in our schools.

In addition, she tends to research her parenting and positions on “how” schools spent money on learning. In addition, some the recent “social engineering” edits are suspect.

More teachers and less administration will help the district focus on its core mission. She believes all children can excel when parents are intimately involved in their children’s education success.

I will be voting for Erin Grych on April 1 for the DeKalb School District 428 Board.

John D. Smith

DeKalb