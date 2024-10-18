Athena’s Palace in DeKalb could come under new ownership

Shaw Local file photo – A change in ownership could be at play for the video gaming establishment Athena’s Palace, 1704 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The DeKalb City Council this week issued a bar liquor license for the gambling option to be added to the space. (Lathan Goumas)

DeKALB – A change in ownership could be at play for the video gaming establishment Athena’s Palace, 1704 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The DeKalb City Council this week issued a bar liquor license for the gambling option to be added to the space.

Owners Tonya Easley and Oscar Perez are in the process of selling 100% interest in their business to Pankajkumar Patel, who also owns a video gaming establishment in Yorkville.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the sale of the business is not yet final.

Should the sale of the business advance, a change in leadership will follow.

“The new owners will be maintaining the original corporation and business name,” Nicklas said.

According to the city’s municipal code, liquor and video gaming licenses are non-transferable.

As such, Patel has submitted an application to the city requesting a bar liquor license and supplemental licensure for video gaming.

The new owner would operate the establishment with no more than six gaming terminals to comply with municipal code, city documents show.

With the council’s approval, the requested license has been deemed conditional until all the requirements of the resolution have been satisfied.

Established in March 2020, Athena’s Palace is one of 10 approved video gaming establishments in town, city documents show.