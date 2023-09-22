DeKalb School District 428 names Jenna Zimmerman new student board representative

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 has selected DeKalb High School junior Jenna Zimmerman as its next student representative to the school board.

The school board this week took time to introduce and thank Zimmerman for her interest and for applying for the position.

Board President Deyci Ramirez said the board is pleased by the district’s selection and knows how involved in school Zimmerman is.

“We’re really excited to have you here,” Ramirez said.

At the board’s Oct. 3 meeting, officials will take a vote to appoint Zimmerman to the position of student board representative.

Zimmerman replaces Chance Callin, who served as the district’s first student board representative, from 2021 to 2023.