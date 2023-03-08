DeKalb man gets 30 years after pleading guilty to murder in 2020 shooting death of Rochelle teen

Adam D. Koertner, now 21, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 7, 2023 to first degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jacob Zamora, of Rochelle, who was 18 when he was killed. In exchange for his plea, Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick sentenced Koertner to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)