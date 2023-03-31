IDPH: 13 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting 13 counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 12 the previous week. Of those, zero counties are at “high” risk for COVID-19, the same as the week before; and 13 counties are at “medium” risk, compared to 12 last week.

The counties at medium risk in northern Illinois are: Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone. Just south of that cluster of medium-risk counties, Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, Mason and Fulton counties also are at medium risk.

In counties at medium risk, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

“I am once again pleased to see COVID-19 community levels remain relatively low,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “As we enter the spring season, I encourage Illinois residents to discuss their risk for serious illness with their medical provider and perform safe public health practices to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

According to the latest data from the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System dashboard, several areas have either plateaued or are increasing in the amount of COVID-19 found in wastewater compared to downward trends over the past three months. Those locations with the most recent collections (March 27 or 28, depending on the facility) include: the O’Brien Water Reclamation Plant, Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant - North, Hanover Park Water Reclamation Plant, Crystal Lake Sewage Treatment Plant 2, Belvidere Sewage Treatment Plant, Princeton Sewage Treatment Plant, and Spring Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The IDPH has recorded a total of 4,109,047 cases and 36,600 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 7,879 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending March 26, and 16 deaths.

A total of 26,113,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 2,798 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since March 24, 19,587 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 19% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday night, 840 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 104 patients were in the ICU and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 65 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Weekly case rate per 100,000: 48.4

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 81 (Down five from a week ago)

Weekly deaths reported: 16 (Down 23 from the previous week, lowest weekly number since the beginning of the pandemic)