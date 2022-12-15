Illinois over 1,700 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since mid-February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday 4,939 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,704 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 14. Of those, 223 were in intensive care units, the most since Feb. 23, and 60 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 17,442 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 27.2 (up 1.8 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 15%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 160 (down 2 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,927,562 total cases of the virus, and 35,611 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 19.1 14 0 0 Chicago 24.2 17 27 6 DeKalb 39.8 17 2 0 DuPage 27.6 18 12 2 Grundy 21.6 14 0 0 Kane 25.2 18 7 2 Kendall 27.6 14 0 0 Lake 26.6 15 15 La Salle 21.9 14 1 2 Lee 43.8 17 0 0 Ogle 19.1 17 0 0 McHenry 25.2 15 5 2 Suburban

Cook 26.6 11 37 10 Whiteside 36 17 0 0 Will 24.2 16 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,326,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,582,442 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,411,210 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.02% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,934,722 (74.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,887,429 (82.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,487,534 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,382,825 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,832,051 (79.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,664,550 (87.9%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,858,431 (91%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,008,369 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.38%

Suburban Cook: 73.61%

Lake: 71.51%

McHenry: 66.70%

DuPage: 76.36%

Kane: 67.12%

Will: 67.47%

Kendall: 70.66%

La Salle: 58.89%

Grundy: 58.32%

DeKalb: 56.97%

Ogle: 57.40%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.09%

Bureau: 57.13%