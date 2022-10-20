Illinois back over 1,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for first time in almost a month

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,925 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Thursday. It’s the most new cases in a single day for the state since August 5.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,001 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the first time the state has been back over 1,000 since September 26. Of those, 118 were in intensive care units, and 38 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 34,450 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 15.5 (up 4.1 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 85 (up 1 from Wednesday, but reporting is delayed on the federal level, per IDPH)

Weekly deaths reported: 52

Illinois has seen 3,796,096 total cases of the virus, and 35,160 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 28.1 23 0 0 Chicago 10.8 16 16 9 DeKalb 18 12 1 0 DuPage 14.2 21 8 1 Grundy 15.4 23 0 0 Kane 11 21 3 1 Kendall 12.7 23 0 0 Lake 19.6 15 5 4 La Salle 12 23 1 1 Lee 10.9 12 0 0 Ogle 34.8 12 0 1 McHenry 14.9 15 3 3 Suburban

Cook 12.9 13 19 12 Whiteside 11.3 12 0 2 Will 15.3 14 4 1

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,615,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,439,286 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,386,069 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.82% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,869,821 (74.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,805,421 (82.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,428,943 (77.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,307,448 (85.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,776,603 (78.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,593,344 (87.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,845,354 (90.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,994,743 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.40%

Suburban Cook: 73.44%

Lake: 71.21%

McHenry: 66.47%

DuPage: 76.17%

Kane: 67.02%

Will: 67.31%

Kendall: 70.24%

La Salle: 58.79%

Grundy: 58.15%

DeKalb: 56.88%

Ogle: 57.28%

Lee: 59.26%

Whiteside: 52.17%

Bureau: 57.10%