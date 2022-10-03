October 03, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois down to 100 COVID-19 patients in the ICU for first time since mid-May

State administers another 76,461 vaccines over the past 3 days

By John Sahly
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 869 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 100 were in intensive care units, the fewest since May 16 and 34 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,461 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 12.2 (down 0.1 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 74 (down 4 from Friday’s update)

Weekly deaths reported: 64

Illinois has seen 3,765,864 total cases of the virus, and 35,029 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau6.92600
Chicago1221126
DeKalb16.62311
DuPage11.83582
Grundy11.22600
Kane12.53533
Kendall10.72610
Lake13.83335
La Salle10.42611
Lee11.32310
Ogle16.32300
McHenry12.53320
Suburban
Cook		12.8221715
Whiteside6.22300
Will12.42863

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,491,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,893,796 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,370,679 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.70% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,846,510 (74.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,781,607 (82%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,407,380 (77.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,285,123 (85.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,756,282 (78.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,572,158 (87%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,840,763 (90.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,990,430 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.35%

Suburban Cook: 73.30%

Lake: 70.99%

McHenry: 66.33%

DuPage: 76.02%

Kane: 66.92%

Will: 67.20%

Kendall: 70.02%

La Salle: 58.75%

Grundy: 58.08%

DeKalb: 56.87%

Ogle: 57.26%

Lee: 59.19%

Whiteside: 52.13%

Bureau: 56.96%

