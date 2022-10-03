Illinois down to 100 COVID-19 patients in the ICU for first time since mid-May

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 869 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 100 were in intensive care units, the fewest since May 16 and 34 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,461 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 12.2 (down 0.1 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 74 (down 4 from Friday’s update)
Weekly deaths reported: 64
Illinois has seen 3,765,864 total cases of the virus, and 35,029 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|6.9
|26
|0
|0
|Chicago
|12
|21
|12
|6
|DeKalb
|16.6
|23
|1
|1
|DuPage
|11.8
|35
|8
|2
|Grundy
|11.2
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|12.5
|35
|3
|3
|Kendall
|10.7
|26
|1
|0
|Lake
|13.8
|33
|3
|5
|La Salle
|10.4
|26
|1
|1
|Lee
|11.3
|23
|1
|0
|Ogle
|16.3
|23
|0
|0
|McHenry
|12.5
|33
|2
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|12.8
|22
|17
|15
|Whiteside
|6.2
|23
|0
|0
|Will
|12.4
|28
|6
|3
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,491,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,893,796 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,370,679 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.70% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,846,510 (74.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,781,607 (82%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,407,380 (77.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,285,123 (85.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,756,282 (78.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,572,158 (87%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,840,763 (90.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,990,430 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.35%
Suburban Cook: 73.30%
Lake: 70.99%
McHenry: 66.33%
DuPage: 76.02%
Kane: 66.92%
Will: 67.20%
Kendall: 70.02%
La Salle: 58.75%
Grundy: 58.08%
DeKalb: 56.87%
Ogle: 57.26%
Lee: 59.19%
Whiteside: 52.13%
Bureau: 56.96%