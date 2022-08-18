August 18, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations continue decline

State’s case rate drops to 26.8 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,020 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Thursday.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,437 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 160 were in intensive care units, and 56 were on ventilators.

For Wednesday, the state administered 9,181 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 26.8 (down 0.8 from Wednesday, down 23% from the start of the month)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 137 (down 1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 123

Illinois has seen 3,641,081 total cases of the virus, and 34,578 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau26.41300
Chicago21162514
DeKalb29.81310
DuPage26.7331216
Grundy18.81311
Kane28.43363
Kendall27.91310
Lake27.63185
La Salle30.41310
Lee34.61312
Ogle31.11310
McHenry24.53141
Suburban
Cook		25.1162818
Whiteside48.31311
Will27.824711

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,111,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,157,840 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,339,497 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.15%

Suburban Cook: 72.98%

Lake: 70.59%

McHenry: 66.08%

DuPage: 75.73%

Kane: 66.67%

Will: 66.95%

Kendall: 69.61%

La Salle: 58.54%

Grundy: 57.92%

DeKalb: 56.75%

Ogle: 57.18%

Lee: 59.02%

Whiteside: 52.02%

Bureau: 56.92%

