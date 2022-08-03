August 03, 2022
Total Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, near 1,500

State’s case rate rises to 37.5 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,018 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,487 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 152 were in intensive care units and 51 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,622 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 37.5 (up 2.8 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 136 (up two from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,584,009 total cases of the virus, and 34,388 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau35.12100
Chicago32.3142412
DeKalb39.81310
DuPage38.317111
Grundy31.72100
Kane36.51750
Kendall45.12110
Lake40.92073
La Salle36.82100
Lee51.31310
McHenry34.12050
Ogle391301
Suburban
Cook		37.216319
Whiteside48.51310
Will36.61463

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,810,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,030,545 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,327,368 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.36% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.07%

Suburban Cook: 72.89%

Lake: 70.46%

McHenry: 65.95%

DuPage: 75.63%

Kane: 66.56%

Will: 66.86%

Kendall: 69.42%

La Salle: 58.47%

Grundy: 57.85%

DeKalb: 56.72%

Ogle: 57.06%

Lee: 58.96%

Whiteside: 51.97%

Bureau: 56.85%

