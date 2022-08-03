Total Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, near 1,500

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,018 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,487 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 152 were in intensive care units and 51 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,622 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 37.5 (up 2.8 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 136 (up two from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,584,009 total cases of the virus, and 34,388 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 35.1 21 0 0 Chicago 32.3 14 24 12 DeKalb 39.8 13 1 0 DuPage 38.3 17 11 1 Grundy 31.7 21 0 0 Kane 36.5 17 5 0 Kendall 45.1 21 1 0 Lake 40.9 20 7 3 La Salle 36.8 21 0 0 Lee 51.3 13 1 0 McHenry 34.1 20 5 0 Ogle 39 13 0 1 Suburban

Cook 37.2 16 31 9 Whiteside 48.5 13 1 0 Will 36.6 14 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,810,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,030,545 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,327,368 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.36% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.07%

Suburban Cook: 72.89%

Lake: 70.46%

McHenry: 65.95%

DuPage: 75.63%

Kane: 66.56%

Will: 66.86%

Kendall: 69.42%

La Salle: 58.47%

Grundy: 57.85%

DeKalb: 56.72%

Ogle: 57.06%

Lee: 58.96%

Whiteside: 51.97%

Bureau: 56.85%