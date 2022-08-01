New Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over the weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,242 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,416 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 157 were in intensive care units and 50 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 24,124 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 34.9 (down 4.8 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 129 (down 13 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 48
Illinois has seen 3,573,895 total cases of the virus, and 34,363 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|32.5
|25
|0
|0
|Chicago
|30.8
|18
|24
|12
|DeKalb
|34.4
|28
|1
|0
|DuPage
|35.7
|27
|11
|1
|Grundy
|28.9
|25
|0
|0
|Kane
|34.1
|27
|5
|0
|Kendall
|41.3
|25
|1
|0
|Lake
|35.7
|23
|5
|3
|La Salle
|33.2
|25
|0
|0
|Lee
|49.7
|28
|1
|0
|McHenry
|33.1
|23
|5
|0
|Ogle
|31.7
|28
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|33.5
|21
|29
|9
|Whiteside
|39.3
|28
|1
|0
|Will
|33.8
|24
|6
|3
Vaccine update: As of Sunday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,771,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,009,531 vaccines administered.
As of Sunday, 8,325,480 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.34% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.05%
Suburban Cook: 72.87%
Lake: 70.44%
McHenry: 65.94%
DuPage: 75.62%
Kane: 66.55%
Will: 66.85%
Kendall: 69.41%
La Salle: 58.46%
Grundy: 57.83%
DeKalb: 56.72%
Ogle: 57.04%
Lee: 58.95%
Whiteside: 51.96%
Bureau: 56.84%