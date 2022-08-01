August 01, 2022
New Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over the weekend

State’s case rate falls to 34.9 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,242 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,416 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 157 were in intensive care units and 50 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 24,124 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 34.9 (down 4.8 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 129 (down 13 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,573,895 total cases of the virus, and 34,363 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau32.52500
Chicago30.8182412
DeKalb34.42810
DuPage35.727111
Grundy28.92500
Kane34.12750
Kendall41.32510
Lake35.72353
La Salle33.22500
Lee49.72810
McHenry33.12350
Ogle31.72801
Suburban
Cook		33.521299
Whiteside39.32810
Will33.82463

Vaccine update: As of Sunday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,771,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,009,531 vaccines administered.

As of Sunday, 8,325,480 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.34% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.05%

Suburban Cook: 72.87%

Lake: 70.44%

McHenry: 65.94%

DuPage: 75.62%

Kane: 66.55%

Will: 66.85%

Kendall: 69.41%

La Salle: 58.46%

Grundy: 57.83%

DeKalb: 56.72%

Ogle: 57.04%

Lee: 58.95%

Whiteside: 51.96%

Bureau: 56.84%

