July 21, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine average continues to increase

New COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 146 per day in Illinois

By John Sahly
FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,303 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,403 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 151 were in intensive care units, and 49 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 16,820 vaccines. The state is now averaging 13,305 vaccines per day, the most since May 30.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 34.0 (+0.2 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 146 (+5 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,516,370 total cases of the virus, and 34,291 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau28.12100
Chicago29.415246
DeKalb31.41910
DuPage35.424131
Grundy33.62100
Kane32.92442
Kendall33.72110
Lake32.12276
La Salle37.32112
Lee29.61910
McHenry31.22250
Ogle231900
Suburban
Cook		32.418328
Whiteside34.91911
Will33.62482

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,467,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,866,983 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,315,554 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.27% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,753,257 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,669,372 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,747 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,193,617 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,687,685 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,639 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,824,470 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,897 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.98%

Suburban Cook: 72.79%

Lake: 70.34%

McHenry: 65.85%

DuPage: 75.55%

Kane: 66.44%

Will: 66.77%

Kendall: 69.17%

La Salle: 58.40%

Grundy: 57.77%

DeKalb: 56.66%

Ogle: 57.01%

Lee: 58.95%

Whiteside: 51.90%

Bureau: 56.79%

