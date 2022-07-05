Illinois’ COVID-19 total hospitalizations see an increase after long weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,862 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data on weekends or holidays.

The new cases come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data show the BA.5 variant - a highly transmissible variant in the omicron lineage of variants – is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country as well as the region that includes Illinois.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 24,441 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 28 (-3.6 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 26%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 108 (Same as Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 74

Illinois has seen 3,446,267 total cases of the virus, and 34,162 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,190 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 20 patients from Friday. Of those, 141 were in intensive care units, and 40 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 19.9 27 1 1 Chicago 25 21 20 7 DeKalb 25.9 28 1 2 DuPage 29.2 45 9 5 Grundy 20.7 27 0 2 Kane 24.4 45 4 2 Kendall 29.8 27 1 0 Lake 28.2 27 6 5 La Salle 25.2 27 0 1 Lee 23 28 0 0 McHenry 22.1 27 2 1 Ogle 19.4 28 0 0 Suburban

Cook 28.9 22 24 12 Whiteside 19 28 1 2 Will 29.3 24 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,175,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,701,790 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,303,448 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.17% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,740,431 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,653,840 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,318,579 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,181,013 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,677,887 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,479,544 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,822,412 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,134 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.88%

Suburban Cook: 72.69%

Lake: 70.19%

McHenry: 65.75%

DuPage: 75.45%

Kane: 66.35%

Will: 66.67%

Kendall: 69.05%

La Salle: 58.34%

Grundy: 57.71%

DeKalb: 56.59%

Ogle: 56.96%

Lee: 58.92%

Whiteside: 51.85%

Bureau: 56.79%