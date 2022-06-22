June 22, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospital admissions in decline

State now averaging 100 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day over the past week

By John Sahly
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Batavia, Ill., on March 19, 2021.

FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Batavia, Ill., on March 19, 2021. Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work. (Rick West/Daily Herald via AP, File) (Rick West/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,609 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,648 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.1 (-1.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 100 (-2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,398,128 total cases of the virus, and 34,038 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of seven patients from Monday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau19.91400
Chicago25.3142010
DeKalb33.21310
DuPage30.92885
Grundy22.41400
Kane26.52844
Kendall31.21411
Lake32.22845
La Salle27.91410
Lee16.31300
McHenry25.12833
Ogle22.41310
Suburban
Cook		32.4182430
Whiteside23.91310
Will29.61946

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,923,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,582,989 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,294,680 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.10% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.81%

Suburban Cook: 72.61%

Lake: 70.09%

McHenry: 65.69%

DuPage: 75.38%

Kane: 66.29%

Will: 66.60%

Kendall: 68.95%

La Salle: 58.29%

Grundy: 57.65%

DeKalb: 56.54%

Ogle: 56.91%

Lee: 58.92%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.77%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.