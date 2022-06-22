Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospital admissions in decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,609 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,648 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.1 (-1.3 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 100 (-2 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 68

Illinois has seen 3,398,128 total cases of the virus, and 34,038 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of seven patients from Monday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 19.9 14 0 0 Chicago 25.3 14 20 10 DeKalb 33.2 13 1 0 DuPage 30.9 28 8 5 Grundy 22.4 14 0 0 Kane 26.5 28 4 4 Kendall 31.2 14 1 1 Lake 32.2 28 4 5 La Salle 27.9 14 1 0 Lee 16.3 13 0 0 McHenry 25.1 28 3 3 Ogle 22.4 13 1 0 Suburban

Cook 32.4 18 24 30 Whiteside 23.9 13 1 0 Will 29.6 19 4 6

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,923,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,582,989 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,294,680 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.10% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.81%

Suburban Cook: 72.61%

Lake: 70.09%

McHenry: 65.69%

DuPage: 75.38%

Kane: 66.29%

Will: 66.60%

Kendall: 68.95%

La Salle: 58.29%

Grundy: 57.65%

DeKalb: 56.54%

Ogle: 56.91%

Lee: 58.92%

Whiteside: 51.84%

Bureau: 56.77%