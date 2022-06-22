Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospital admissions in decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,609 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Wednesday.
For Tuesday, the state administered 11,648 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 30.1 (-1.3 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 100 (-2 from Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 68
Illinois has seen 3,398,128 total cases of the virus, and 34,038 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of seven patients from Monday. Of those, 129 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|19.9
|14
|0
|0
|Chicago
|25.3
|14
|20
|10
|DeKalb
|33.2
|13
|1
|0
|DuPage
|30.9
|28
|8
|5
|Grundy
|22.4
|14
|0
|0
|Kane
|26.5
|28
|4
|4
|Kendall
|31.2
|14
|1
|1
|Lake
|32.2
|28
|4
|5
|La Salle
|27.9
|14
|1
|0
|Lee
|16.3
|13
|0
|0
|McHenry
|25.1
|28
|3
|3
|Ogle
|22.4
|13
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|32.4
|18
|24
|30
|Whiteside
|23.9
|13
|1
|0
|Will
|29.6
|19
|4
|6
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 27,923,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,582,989 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,294,680 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.10% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,745,866 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,670,484 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,324,560 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,197,586 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,684,569 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,496,687 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,339 (89.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,265 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.81%
Suburban Cook: 72.61%
Lake: 70.09%
McHenry: 65.69%
DuPage: 75.38%
Kane: 66.29%
Will: 66.60%
Kendall: 68.95%
La Salle: 58.29%
Grundy: 57.65%
DeKalb: 56.54%
Ogle: 56.91%
Lee: 58.92%
Whiteside: 51.84%
Bureau: 56.77%