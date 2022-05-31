Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations continue to fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,039 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 41,141 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.6 (-2.7 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,302,416 total cases of the virus, and 33,814 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,163 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 109 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 16.9 30 0 0 Chicago 37.3 20 18 8 DeKalb 38.5 21 1 0 DuPage 43.7 37 9 3 Grundy 26.9 30 0 0 Kane 34.5 37 3 4 Kendall 50.9 30 1 0 Lake 47.4 27 6 3 La Salle 36.8 30 0 0 Lee 44.7 21 0 0 McHenry 34.7 27 4 0 Ogle 19.6 21 0 0 Suburban

Cook 44 24 26 11 Whiteside 26.2 21 1 0 Will 38.1 23 6 2

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,458,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,357,048 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,275,298 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,746,972 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,679,378 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,488 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,592 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,691,961 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,493 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,971 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,716 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.64%

Suburban Cook: 72.43%

Lake: 69.88%

McHenry: 65.56%

DuPage: 75.24%

Kane: 66.17%

Will: 66.45%

Kendall: 68.78%

La Salle: 58.21%

Grundy: 57.55%

DeKalb: 56.43%

Ogle: 56.79%

Lee: 58.82%

Whiteside: 51.75%

Bureau: 56.69%