May 31, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations continue to fall

Illinois is down to 102 daily hospital admissions for COVID-19

By John Sahly
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Batavia, Ill., on March 19, 2021. Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work. (Rick West/Daily Herald via AP, File) (Rick West/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,039 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 41,141 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.6 (-2.7 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,302,416 total cases of the virus, and 33,814 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,163 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 109 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau16.93000
Chicago37.320188
DeKalb38.52110
DuPage43.73793
Grundy26.93000
Kane34.53734
Kendall50.93010
Lake47.42763
La Salle36.83000
Lee44.72100
McHenry34.72740
Ogle19.62100
Suburban
Cook		44242611
Whiteside26.22110
Will38.12362

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,458,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,357,048 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,275,298 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,746,972 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,679,378 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,488 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,592 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,691,961 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,493 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,971 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,716 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.64%

Suburban Cook: 72.43%

Lake: 69.88%

McHenry: 65.56%

DuPage: 75.24%

Kane: 66.17%

Will: 66.45%

Kendall: 68.78%

La Salle: 58.21%

Grundy: 57.55%

DeKalb: 56.43%

Ogle: 56.79%

Lee: 58.82%

Whiteside: 51.75%

Bureau: 56.69%

