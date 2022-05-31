Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations continue to fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,039 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.
For Friday-Monday, the state administered 41,141 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 38.6 (-2.7 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 102 (-4 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 45
Illinois has seen 3,302,416 total cases of the virus, and 33,814 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,163 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 109 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|16.9
|30
|0
|0
|Chicago
|37.3
|20
|18
|8
|DeKalb
|38.5
|21
|1
|0
|DuPage
|43.7
|37
|9
|3
|Grundy
|26.9
|30
|0
|0
|Kane
|34.5
|37
|3
|4
|Kendall
|50.9
|30
|1
|0
|Lake
|47.4
|27
|6
|3
|La Salle
|36.8
|30
|0
|0
|Lee
|44.7
|21
|0
|0
|McHenry
|34.7
|27
|4
|0
|Ogle
|19.6
|21
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|44
|24
|26
|11
|Whiteside
|26.2
|21
|1
|0
|Will
|38.1
|23
|6
|2
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,458,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,357,048 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,275,298 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,746,972 (73.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,679,378 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,488 (76.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,592 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,691,961 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,510,493 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,971 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,716 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.64%
Suburban Cook: 72.43%
Lake: 69.88%
McHenry: 65.56%
DuPage: 75.24%
Kane: 66.17%
Will: 66.45%
Kendall: 68.78%
La Salle: 58.21%
Grundy: 57.55%
DeKalb: 56.43%
Ogle: 56.79%
Lee: 58.82%
Whiteside: 51.75%
Bureau: 56.69%