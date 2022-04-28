April 28, 2022
Coronavirus

New COVID-19 hospital admissions rise in Illinois; 4,593 new cases

Total patients in the hospital with COVID-19 rises back over 700

By John Sahly
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,593 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Thursday.

It’s the most new cases in a single day since February 11. The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,214 new cases per day, the highest average since February 17.

For Wednesday, the state administered 17,972 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 25.2 (+1.1 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 53 (+8 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,132,727 total cases of the virus, and 33,599 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 714 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 74 were in intensive care units, and 23 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau7.82600
Chicago24.418919
DeKalb27.21410
DuPage38.23154
Grundy22.72600
Kane283121
Kendall28.32600
Lake32.63137
La Salle12.42610
Lee26.71400
McHenry23.93120
Ogle18.81400
Suburban
Cook		32.719149
Whiteside21.31400
Will25.72344

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,636,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,852,456 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,241,566 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.68% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,697,012 (72.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,705,213 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,284,594 (76.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,239,653 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,648,992 (77.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,541,092 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,807,000 (88.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,330 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.22%

Suburban Cook: 72.34%

Lake: 69.36%

McHenry: 65.25%

DuPage: 75.04%

Kane: 66.02%

Will: 66.23%

Kendall: 68.63%

La Salle: 58.08%

Grundy: 57.28%

DeKalb: 56.28%

Ogle: 56.57%

Lee: 58.61%

Whiteside: 51.56%

Bureau: 56.42%

