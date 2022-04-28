New COVID-19 hospital admissions rise in Illinois; 4,593 new cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,593 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Thursday.

It’s the most new cases in a single day since February 11. The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,214 new cases per day, the highest average since February 17.

For Wednesday, the state administered 17,972 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 25.2 (+1.1 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 53 (+8 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,132,727 total cases of the virus, and 33,599 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 714 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 74 were in intensive care units, and 23 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 7.8 26 0 0 Chicago 24.4 18 9 19 DeKalb 27.2 14 1 0 DuPage 38.2 31 5 4 Grundy 22.7 26 0 0 Kane 28 31 2 1 Kendall 28.3 26 0 0 Lake 32.6 31 3 7 La Salle 12.4 26 1 0 Lee 26.7 14 0 0 McHenry 23.9 31 2 0 Ogle 18.8 14 0 0 Suburban

Cook 32.7 19 14 9 Whiteside 21.3 14 0 0 Will 25.7 23 4 4

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,636,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,852,456 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,241,566 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.68% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,697,012 (72.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,705,213 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,284,594 (76.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,239,653 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,648,992 (77.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,541,092 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,807,000 (88.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,330 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.22%

Suburban Cook: 72.34%

Lake: 69.36%

McHenry: 65.25%

DuPage: 75.04%

Kane: 66.02%

Will: 66.23%

Kendall: 68.63%

La Salle: 58.08%

Grundy: 57.28%

DeKalb: 56.28%

Ogle: 56.57%

Lee: 58.61%

Whiteside: 51.56%

Bureau: 56.42%