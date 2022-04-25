April 25, 2022
Coronavirus

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 increases 26% in three weeks

State’s case rate jumps again to 24.6 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,172 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,136 new cases per day, the highest average since February 17.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 41,703 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 24.6 (+2.7 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 26%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 42 (+4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,122,191 total cases of the virus, and 33,581 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 688 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 77 were in intensive care units, and 23 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 26% in three weeks.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau8.22900
Chicago24.820819
DeKalb24.11600
DuPage37.53444
Grundy19.92900
Kane25.23411
Kendall28.52900
Lake31.43437
La Salle12.82900
Lee15.91600
McHenry22.53430
Ogle13.51600
Suburban
Cook		32.425129
Whiteside13.11600
Will26.13024

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,573,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,801,776 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,236,404 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.64% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,685,903 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,692,836 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,273,967 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,748 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,638,722 (77.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,579 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,804,374 (88.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,532 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.18%

Suburban Cook: 72.30%

Lake: 69.30%

McHenry: 65.22%

DuPage: 75.00%

Kane: 65.95%

Will: 66.19%

Kendall: 68.52%

La Salle: 58.04%

Grundy: 57.25%

DeKalb: 56.24%

Ogle: 56.53%

Lee: 58.60%

Whiteside: 51.54%

Bureau: 56.38%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.