Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 increases 26% in three weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,172 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,136 new cases per day, the highest average since February 17.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 41,703 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 24.6 (+2.7 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 26%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 42 (+4 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,122,191 total cases of the virus, and 33,581 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 688 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 77 were in intensive care units, and 23 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 26% in three weeks.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 8.2 29 0 0 Chicago 24.8 20 8 19 DeKalb 24.1 16 0 0 DuPage 37.5 34 4 4 Grundy 19.9 29 0 0 Kane 25.2 34 1 1 Kendall 28.5 29 0 0 Lake 31.4 34 3 7 La Salle 12.8 29 0 0 Lee 15.9 16 0 0 McHenry 22.5 34 3 0 Ogle 13.5 16 0 0 Suburban

Cook 32.4 25 12 9 Whiteside 13.1 16 0 0 Will 26.1 30 2 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,573,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,801,776 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,236,404 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.64% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,685,903 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,692,836 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,273,967 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,748 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,638,722 (77.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,579 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,804,374 (88.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,532 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.18%

Suburban Cook: 72.30%

Lake: 69.30%

McHenry: 65.22%

DuPage: 75.00%

Kane: 65.95%

Will: 66.19%

Kendall: 68.52%

La Salle: 58.04%

Grundy: 57.25%

DeKalb: 56.24%

Ogle: 56.53%

Lee: 58.60%

Whiteside: 51.54%

Bureau: 56.38%