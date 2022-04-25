Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 increases 26% in three weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,172 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went up to 3,136 new cases per day, the highest average since February 17.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 41,703 shots.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 24.6 (+2.7 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 26%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 42 (+4 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 58
Illinois has seen 3,122,191 total cases of the virus, and 33,581 people have died.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 688 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 9. Of those, 77 were in intensive care units, and 23 were on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 26% in three weeks.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|8.2
|29
|0
|0
|Chicago
|24.8
|20
|8
|19
|DeKalb
|24.1
|16
|0
|0
|DuPage
|37.5
|34
|4
|4
|Grundy
|19.9
|29
|0
|0
|Kane
|25.2
|34
|1
|1
|Kendall
|28.5
|29
|0
|0
|Lake
|31.4
|34
|3
|7
|La Salle
|12.8
|29
|0
|0
|Lee
|15.9
|16
|0
|0
|McHenry
|22.5
|34
|3
|0
|Ogle
|13.5
|16
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|32.4
|25
|12
|9
|Whiteside
|13.1
|16
|0
|0
|Will
|26.1
|30
|2
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,573,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,801,776 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,236,404 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.64% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,685,903 (72.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,692,836 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,273,967 (76.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,227,748 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,638,722 (77.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,529,579 (86.6%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,804,374 (88.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,532 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.18%
Suburban Cook: 72.30%
Lake: 69.30%
McHenry: 65.22%
DuPage: 75.00%
Kane: 65.95%
Will: 66.19%
Kendall: 68.52%
La Salle: 58.04%
Grundy: 57.25%
DeKalb: 56.24%
Ogle: 56.53%
Lee: 58.60%
Whiteside: 51.54%
Bureau: 56.38%