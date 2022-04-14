April 14, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois covid update: Case rate rises back to February levels

Most new virus cases in a single day since February 11

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Thursday.

It’s the most new virus cases in a single day since February 11. The state’s rolling seven-day case average increased to 1,992 new cases per day, the highest average since February 24.

For Wednesday, the state administered 21,441 shots.

From IDPH’s new data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 15.6 (Up 1.9 from Wednesday, highest rate since Februrary 24)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 38

Weekly deaths reported: 71

Illinois has seen 3,092,065 total cases of the virus, and 33,504 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 496 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 69 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.

CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises ]

County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly deaths
Bureau5.22600
Chicago18.21583
DeKalb12.41500
DuPage21.33340
Grundy11.52600
Kane133311
Kendall13.92600
Lake18.51735
La Salle11.82602
Lee6.71500
McHenry12.61721
Ogle71500
Suburban
Cook		20.716914
Whiteside6.91500
Will13.73029

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 26,262,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,626,218 vaccines administered.

As of the time this story was published, 8,226,028 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.56%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,671,807 (72.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,691,120 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,260,792 (76.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,492 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,620,902 (77.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,518,750 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,800,420 (88.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,580 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.99%

Suburban Cook: 72.21%

Lake: 69.07%

McHenry: 65.09%

DuPage: 74.87%

Kane: 65.70%

Will: 66.05%

Kendall: 68.25%

La Salle: 57.89%

Grundy: 57.16%

DeKalb: 56.16%

Ogle: 56.44%

Lee: 58.45%

Whiteside: 51.36%

Bureau: 55.95%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.