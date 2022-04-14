Illinois covid update: Case rate rises back to February levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Thursday.
It’s the most new virus cases in a single day since February 11. The state’s rolling seven-day case average increased to 1,992 new cases per day, the highest average since February 24.
For Wednesday, the state administered 21,441 shots.
From IDPH’s new data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 15.6 (Up 1.9 from Wednesday, highest rate since Februrary 24)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 38
Weekly deaths reported: 71
Illinois has seen 3,092,065 total cases of the virus, and 33,504 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 496 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 69 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly deaths
|Bureau
|5.2
|26
|0
|0
|Chicago
|18.2
|15
|8
|3
|DeKalb
|12.4
|15
|0
|0
|DuPage
|21.3
|33
|4
|0
|Grundy
|11.5
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|13
|33
|1
|1
|Kendall
|13.9
|26
|0
|0
|Lake
|18.5
|17
|3
|5
|La Salle
|11.8
|26
|0
|2
|Lee
|6.7
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|12.6
|17
|2
|1
|Ogle
|7
|15
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|20.7
|16
|9
|14
|Whiteside
|6.9
|15
|0
|0
|Will
|13.7
|30
|2
|9
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 26,262,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,626,218 vaccines administered.
As of the time this story was published, 8,226,028 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.56%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,671,807 (72.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,691,120 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,260,792 (76.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,225,492 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,620,902 (77.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,518,750 (86.5%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,800,420 (88.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,973,580 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.99%
Suburban Cook: 72.21%
Lake: 69.07%
McHenry: 65.09%
DuPage: 74.87%
Kane: 65.70%
Will: 66.05%
Kendall: 68.25%
La Salle: 57.89%
Grundy: 57.16%
DeKalb: 56.16%
Ogle: 56.44%
Lee: 58.45%
Whiteside: 51.36%
Bureau: 55.95%