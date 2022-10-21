Ace Hardware celebrates 30 years of partnership with Princeton

Managers at the retail support center for Ace Hardware utilized the month of September to celebrate the building’s 30th-year of operation and impact on the local economy.

The month-long celebration included daily events including meals and snacks catered by local businesses such as Sisler’s and Tony’s Butt Shack, a water balloon ‘dunk tank’, prize raffles and more.

Ace leadership also invited members of the Princeton Fire Department to be honorary judges for an employee chili cooking contest.

Members of the Princeton Fire Department prepare to judge entries in the employee chili cook-off. (Photo provided by Ace Hardware)

“30 years of the Princeton ACE Hardware RSC being in the business of serving others is a tremendous event to celebrate,” Director of the Overall Facility Nick Oertel said. “It is a testament to our TEAM, our core values and the Princeton community.”

Constructed in 1992, the 1.1 million square foot facility began shipping product to local Ace Hardware stores in 1993.

In the years since, the stability of the hardware industry and the Ace brand has allowed residents of Princeton and the surrounding area to create a career.

The current workforce includes several employees who started either when the building first stocked product, first shipped to stores or shortly thereafter.