Police Blotter: July 14, 2022

Andra M. Hornbuckle, 40, of Princeton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage at 12:11 a.m. July 9 at Peru-Princeton Road/Route 89, Spring Valley Police report.

A 17 year-old male, of Spring Valley was charged with battery, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer, a 17 year-old male, of Peru was charged with assault and resisting a peace officer and a 16 year-old male, of Spring Valley was charged with battery, resisting a peace officer and curfew violation at 12:40 a.m. July 10 at St. Paul and Greenwood Streets, Spring Valley Police report.

