Bureau County WorkCamp 2022 is underway.

Young adult volunteers from Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Michigan lead by team leaders Reese Wamhoff of LaMoille, Shon Purcell of Broken Arrow, OK and Tom Bunfill of Sullivan, IL remove a porch from a DePue home and rebuild it along with a wheelchair ramp.

WorkCamp is a not-for-profit that provides home repair and improvement projects for lower income residents of the county.