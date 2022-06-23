Friends of the Princeton Library announce July sale

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will be hosting a summer book sale from July 21-22.

The sale will feature over 8,000 used books, both hardcover and paperback . All books have been cleaned and sorted into over 30 categories for easy shopping. There will be current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s & young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CD’s, and DVD’s.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in the sale room at the Princeton Public Library.