June 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Friends of the Princeton Library announce July sale

Sale will take place from July 21 through 22

By Kim Shute

Princeton Public Library (BCR file photo)

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will be hosting a summer book sale from July 21-22.

The sale will feature over 8,000 used books, both hardcover and paperback . All books have been cleaned and sorted into over 30 categories for easy shopping. There will be current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s & young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CD’s, and DVD’s.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in the sale room at the Princeton Public Library.