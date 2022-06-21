Princeton pivots parking trial; elects for 30 degree stalls instead of parallel

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram stated Monday night that the city’s planned parking study on S. Main Street will go forward, but will now proceed with 30 degree parking stalls and not parallel parking options.

Due to overwhelming negative feedback from Princeton residents, much of it on social media, Quiram said the city will go forward with a new parking trial aimed at increased safety and visibility on S. Main Street, but will forgo the parallel parking spaces it originally planned to test.

The trial was slated to run for 30 days in beginning mid-July, however Quiram said the street department may bump up the date if scheduling allows.

Quiram stated the feedback largely indicated residents opposed parallel parking due to inability of many people to parallel park, as well as concerns about potential future bicycle traffic on Main Street impairing visibility.

Additionally, he added that there were concerns about the loss of up to 40% of parking stalls on the south end if parking was converted to parallel, forcing downtown shoppers to park in lots behind businesses.

The conversion to 30 degree parking will now be tested from Columbus Street to the courthouse square.