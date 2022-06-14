Second Story Teen Center awards $6,500 in scholarships

Second Story Teen Center has announced four scholarship grants totalling $6,500. The scholarships, in various amounts, were awarded to Nick Mecum, Dominic Schillaci, Kelsey Owens and Maya Gartin

Awards are offered yearly to high school and GED graduating students who regularly attend Second Story Teen Center by submitting their registration and application found on its web site: http://www.secondstoryteencenter.org.

“Second Story Teen Center offers the youth of Bureau County, grades 6-12, a sense of purpose and acceptance by providing an inclusive social atmosphere of companionship and encouraging conversation,” Second Story volunteer Don Schiff said . “We want to cultivate and nurture the full potential of our younger generations through education mentorship and support.”

In October 2017 Second Story opened a food and teen clothing pantry in response to the number of low-income youth that came through its doors, whose families were struggling to make ends meet.

Community members are encouraged to visit the facility, located above Johnson’s Carpet on N. Main Street, to see the work volunteers do to provide quality programs to area youth. Second Story is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays.

Second Story Teen Center is an incorporated 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Donations and volunteers are always welcome . Call (815) 303-4111 for more information.



