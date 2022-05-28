Friends of the Princeton Public Library recognizes Volunteer of the Year

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library presented Linda Englehart the Betty Pretzch Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.

The volunteer award is given to a 5 year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library organization who has demonstrated their interest in the goals of the Friends group by volunteering at the Library and supporting the work of the Friends.

Englehart has been a member of Friends of the Library since 2014. She has volunteered in the book sale room as a cleaner and sorter and has worked the sales since 2015.

Englehart has been a member of the membership committee since 2019 and also helped in planning the membership teas. She also served as a Board member from 2019-2021.

Pretzsch was a past member and served as secretary on the Friends Board. She also volunteered countless hours in support of Friends activities. The award, named in her honor, was started in 2014.