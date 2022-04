Buddy Bags, Inc, also known as Princeton Buddy Bags, is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program.

This year, 100 causes will be chosen, giving the organization a chance to win a $25,000 grant.

Voting for the cause will be available from April 27 through midnight on May 6 and is available at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042279.

Individuals are able to vote up to 10 times per day. Winners will be announced on June 7.