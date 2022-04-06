PHS’ Libby Boyles signs to play volleyball and softball with IVCC

Libby Boyles took time out from softball to turn a double play away from the field on Wednesday.
The Princeton High School senior signed to play both softball and volleyball with IVC and received a scholarship.
Boyles, who plans to study business administration, said IVCC was the right fit for her.
“It was the opportunity to be closer to home and kind of get out my first two years debt free. And I’m pretty excited to play not just one of the sport that I love, but two,” she said. “Already a couple of girls from each of the teams have reached out to me. I’m pretty excited. It looks like a good environment to go into.”
Boyles is the third fifth member of PHS’ regional championship volleyball team to on to the next level and the third PHS senior to continue to play both volleyball and softball. Katie Bates (Loras College) and McKenzie Hecht (Sauk Valley) will also play both sports while Madison Richards (Eureka College) and Maya Gartin (Sauk) will play volleyball only.