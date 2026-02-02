Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Learn to make tote bags Feb. 10 at Granville library

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will host a hands-on craft workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to design and decorate their own tote bag.

Participants will use stencils, fabric paints, and plenty of creativity. Whether you choose a colorful pattern, a meaningful message, or a design that reflects your personal style, you’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind tote — perfect to keep or give as a heartfelt gift.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.

