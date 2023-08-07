Friends of Princeton Public Library cover repair cost of worn library furniture

The Princeton Public Library has thanked the Friends of the Princeton Public Library for covering the cost to repair a worn piece of library furniture.

General wear and tear had led to the need to replace fabric on a loveseat in the youth services area and the group decided to assist the library in the repair.

The announcement was made at the July 31 quarterly meeting as the library said that it appreciates the hard work the friends do to stretch the library’s budget and ensure a comfortable environment.