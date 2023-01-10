Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 16-31, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Oct. 17, 2022
Paige Pienta to Brennen and Destine Bolf, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 130 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $84,000.
Taliani Developments LLC to Michael Taliani, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $123,000.
Michaela Eddy and Joseph Raines to Jessica Zamora, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Block 138 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $99,000.
Adam Kurzac to Kiara Atkinson and Colton Reuter, warranty deed, part of Lot 16 in Gibon’s Addition in Wyanet, $78,000.
Oct. 18, 2022
Heather and Wesley Sampson to Hal Dodd, warranty deed, part of Lot 119 in Princeton, $165,000.
Larry Baracani to Brandie and John Baracani, warranty deed, part of Lot 16 in Block 96 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $15,000.
Jenna Lower (POA) and Susan Stang to Christopher Hufeld, warranty deed, Lot 24 and part of Lot 25 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Spring Valley, $145,000.
Anita Hare to Dawn Frank, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 1, part of Lot 7 in Block 1 and part of Lot 8 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $73,000.
Oct. 19, 2022
Royal Supermart and John Winger to Royal Super Mart LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 13 in Sheffield, $80,000.
Oct. 20, 2022
Lisa Klein and Aaron Windfaldet to Kayla Madison, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 7 in Johnson’s Second Subdivision in Spring Valley, $159,000.
Melissa Clementz to Jimmy Sims, warranty deed, Lots 1-8 in Block 2 in Durack’s Addition in Mineral, $5,000.
Gary Crockett to Chad and Wendy Hodge, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 31 in Berlin Township, $280,000.
Amy Soltis Strawn to Lori Doty (tr) and Mitchell Doty (tr), warranty deed, Lot 43 in Hudson West Addition in Princeton, $184,900.
Rex Lasson to Christine Stephen, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 45 in Spring Valley, $124,400.
Oct. 21, 2022
Bruce Andreas Estate, Ellen Credi (ex) and Victoria Nicholson (ex) to Roberta Pezanoski (tr) and Roberta Pezanoski Trust, executor deed, part of Section 24 in Hall Township, $215,000.
Erin and Troy Clementz to Kimberly Walker, Lot 93 and part of Lot 92 in Mineral, $73,000.
Oct. 24, 2022
Kenneth King (tr), Lyle King (tr) and Johnnie King Trust to Jeffery and Linda Berry, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Morningside Addition in Princeton, $169,585.
Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Sherri Smith, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Blackburn Addition in Princeton, $184,500.
Vicki Kessel to Antonietta Mariniello, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 5 in Ohio, $93,000.
Laura and Miguel Campos to Madrigal Inc., warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 2 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $28,000.
Eileen Pinter to Lucas Bates, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 1 in Cherry, $77,500.
Oct. 25, 2022
John and Melody Bainter to Glen and Linda Gronbach, warranty deed, parts of Lot 7 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $69,000.
Nancy Grotti, Lee Hewitt (AIF), Lee Hewitt, Raymond Hewitt, Gail Klewin, Daisy Kopek (decd) and Vincent Kopek to Kenneth Brown, warranty deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 21 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $43,000.
Michael and Susan Pratt to Bonucci Farm Partnership, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Princeton Township, $1,587,250.
Oct. 26, 2022
Elizabeth Villagomez to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, Lots 16 and 17 in Frey’s Addition in DePue, $7,500.
David and Robin Ackerson to Mitchel Levi and Kaylynn Wicaryus, warranty deed, part of Lot 10, part of Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Block 11 in Ohio, $20,000.
Karen Boehm Trust, Debbie Matthews (tr) and Cynthia Rublaitus (tr) to Jacob Schweickert, trustees’ deed, Lot 16 in Block 11 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $127,500.
Reajean and Terry Glynn to Jessica and Shane Bogner, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Arispie Township, $327,500.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc, New Penn Financial LLC, Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and US Bank National Association (tr) to Chelsea Cusick, warranty deed, Lot 6, part of Lot 5 and part of Lot 7 in Block 1 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $165,000.
Oct. 28, 2022
Emily Haase to Taliani Developments LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in Block 20 in Spring Valley, $69,000.
Wallace Gabor to Ronda and Timothy Hollars, warranty deed, Lot 25 and part of Lot 26 in Bass Second Addition in Malden, $20,000.
Wood Living Trust and Kathleen Wood (tr) to William Jones, trustees’ deed, part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $30,000.
Kim and William Jones to Melanie Block, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $235,000.
Tyler Hansen (tr) and Trustee Tyler Hansen Trust to Bryan Arteberry, trustees’ deed, part of Section 10 in Walnut Township, $190,000.
Oct. 31, 2022
Diana and Paul Cobb to Matthew Mangold, warranty deed, parts of Section 14 in Milo Township, $350,002.
Crystal and William Sturtevant to Cheri Long, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 9 in Neponset, $31,675.
Tealitha Barker to Galassi Farms LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 9 in Concord Township, $28,000.
Mari Robinson to Michael McDonald, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $112,000.
Steven Kiser to Rodney Fundell, warranty deed, Lots 30 and 31 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $32,500.
Nichole Wealer to Ellis and Patricia Ericson, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Neponset Township, $50,000.
Adam Meyer (adm) and James Meyer (decd) to Michael Cook, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 34 in Ladd, $100,000.