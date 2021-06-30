Getting their kicks on Route 66: Day 3, made it out of Illinois

Brian and Patti Blumhorst and their Mustang convertible

Editor’s note: Patti and Brian Blumhorst of Mendota and Dave and Conda McFee of Channahon have embarked on a 2,500-mile trip traveling on Route 66, starting from its origin in Chicago all the way to Los Angeles. The Blumhorsts are driving in their 2005 Mustang convertible and the McFees bought a 2004 Chrysler Seibring for the trip. Patti is chronicling their trip for Shaw Media.

Day #3 - 244 miles. Made it out of Illinois.

Had to make stops at Illinois quirky spots - Henry’s Rabbit Ranch in Staunton and Livingston to see the Pink Elephant and old high school. Walked halfway across the Chain of Rocks Bridge before crossing into Missouri. Made stops in Rolla, Mo. to see Stonehenge (not Stonehedge, Conda McFee).

Pink elephant

Crossed over Devil’s Elbow bridge near Jerome and definitely had to make a stop at Uranus for Rich Rick Artman. Spent the night at Munger’s Moss Motel in Lebanon, Mo. Wonderful motel - this iconic motel has been in operation for 75 years and the same owners for 50 years.