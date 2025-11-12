Ogle County woman pleads guilty to killing son

Sarah Safranek is escorted into an Ogle County courtroom on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

An Ogle County woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of her son.

Sarah Safranek, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, to suffocating her 7-year-old son, Nathaniel Burton in their Oregon home. She was sentenced to 35 years in state prison, according to Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock.

Safranek must serve 100% of the sentence followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release. She was sentenced by Judge Anthony W. Peska.

