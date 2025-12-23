Sauk Valley’s favorite brews: A guide to the best coffee shops

Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to start your morning, a midday pick-me-up, or a cozy place to meet with friends, the Sauk Valley is home to some wonderful coffee shops that are brewing up something special.

From the bustling downtowns of Sterling and Rock Falls to the charming streets of Dixon, each spot offers its own unique atmosphere and signature drinks.

Earlier this year, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s Sauk Valley Favorites contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s Favorite Place for Coffee.

Coffee Crush in Dixon (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Favorite: Coffee Crush, 122 N. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Coffee Crush is more than a coffee shop; it’s a place to relax and unwind with a fresh-baked good and hot cup of coffee or tea. Coffees include regular drip coffee, as well as lattes, cortados, frappes, matcha tea, organic tea, hot apple cider, hot chocolate and more. Enjoy an acai bowl, muffin, bagel or cinnamon roll for breakfast. Or drop in for lunch and choose from a variety of sandwiches. For more information, visit coffeecrushdixon.com.

One of the Favorites: 7 Brew Coffee, 4104 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

If you’re rushing off to work but need your coffee fix, swing by 7 Brew Coffee in Sterling. This drive-thru-only coffee stand will have you in and out and on your way with a hot cup in your hand. Menu items include a variety of flavored lattes, cold brew coffee, chai latte, matcha latte, flavored sparkling waters, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes, teas and more. Customers can customize every drink with a variety of syrups, sugar-free options and milk alternatives. For more information, visit 7brew.com.

One of the Favorites: Sophie’s Cafe, 4311 E. Lincolnway, Suite E, Sterling

Sophie’s Cafe offers ethically sourced, fresh-roasted Steel Mill Coffee. The drink menu features a variety of flavored specialty lattes, matcha tea, brewed coffee, espresso shots, cappuccino, energy drinks, blended frappes, refreshers and more. The food menu includes frittatas, breakfast bowls, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and more. For additional information, visit shopsophiescoffee.com.